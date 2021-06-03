Mehul Choksi Dominica: Mehul Choksi should be deported directly from Dominica to India: Antigua & Barbuda

rosseau

The Antigua and Barbuda cabinet at a meeting decided that fugitive diamond dealer Mehul Choksi should be deported directly from Dominica to India. Local media reports on the cabinet decision suggest that the “Choksi issue” was one of the topics discussed at Wednesday’s meeting.

According to media reports, the meeting agreed that Choksi is now Dominica’s “problem” and if he returns to Antigua and Barbuda, “the problem will return” for the Caribbean country. All ministers physically and digitally attended the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Brown. Gaston had previously claimed that Choksi was an Indian citizen because he had not followed the proper legal process in taking citizenship of Antigua.

The Antigua Breaking News outlet said it was decided at a cabinet meeting that law enforcement officials would continue to gather information on the circumstances surrounding Choksi’s “exit” from Antigua. “The Antigua and Barbuda Cabinet prefers Choksi to be deported directly from Dominica to India,” details of the cabinet decision said.

Choksi mysteriously disappeared on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he had lived as a citizen since 2018. He was arrested for illegally entering the neighboring island of Dominica. He is said to have disappeared from Antigua and Barbuda romantically with his alleged girlfriend.

Mehul Choksi (file photo)