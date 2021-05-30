Mehul Choksi India: Mehul Choksi’s private jet in Dominica comes from India, Antigua confirms

rosseau

Efforts are still underway to bring captured fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi to the Central American country of Dominica in India. Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne has confirmed that an Indian private jet has arrived at Dominica’s Douglas-Charles Airport. The photo of this jet was posted to the Antigua Newsroom. Since then, various speculations have been made about the ship. At the same time, Antiguan media claim that this Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft actually belongs to a Qatari executive.

Prime Minister of Antigua said the ship was Indian

The Prime Minister of Antigua, Gaston Browne, told an FM channel that I understand the Indian government has sent documents to Indian courts to confirm that he is indeed a fugitive. He added that I understand that these documents will be used in the trial because you know that the judge in Dominica has suspended the deportation of Mehul until Wednesday. Therefore, the Indian government is doing everything possible to have him brought back to India for trial.

The first photo of Mehul from prison has also been released.

On Saturday the first photo of Mehul Choksi, the main defendant in the multi-crore PNB scam, was released, in which he was seen behind bars. The photos also showed swelling of the eye and bruising on the hand. These are the first public photographs of Choksi in the past three years he took after fleeing India before the scam came to light. He was living his life taking Antiguan nationality in recent years.

Dominica court suspends extradition of Mehul Choksi, lawyer alleges assault

Mehul was arrested by Dominican police on Wednesday

Mehul Choksi was arrested by Dominican police on Wednesday evening after his alleged disappearance. He has since been detained by Dominican police. The Prime Minister of Antigua had previously said he would not bring Choksi back to his country and wanted him to be brought directly back to India. However, the Dominica court suspended his extradition. The case will be heard again on June 2. Now, it is believed that in view of the indication of the Prime Minister of Antigua, the government of India may present some documents during the hearing.

Mehul Choksi in custody: First photo of fugitive Mehul Choksi resurfaces, very weak behind bars

Choksi accused of PNB fraud

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, as well as some bank officials, are accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs 13,500 crore. Nirav Modi is currently being held in a London prison. CBI is investigating the two.

Mehul Choksi News: Fugitive Mehul Choksi captured in Dominica, disappeared from Antigua three days ago

The screws have already been tightened on nephew Nirav Modi

Some time ago, the Law Enforcement Directorate seized Mehul Choksi’s assets worth over Rs 14 crore in the Punjab National Bank scam case. Apart from that, his nephew and criminal partner, Nirav Modi, suffered a major setback from a court in the United Kingdom (UK). The court refused to make any concession to Modi. Westminster Court Judge Samuel Goozie has made it clear that there is evidence needed to convict Nirav. The court also admitted that Nirav Modi had plotted to destroy evidence and threaten witnesses.