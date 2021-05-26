Mehul Choksi News: Fugitive Mehul Choksi, arrested in Dominica, disappeared from Antigua three days ago – Mehul Choksi found in Dominica handed over to Antigua police

Reed

Runaway Indian businessman Mehul Choksi, who suddenly disappeared from the Central American country of Antigua, has been found in neighboring Dominica. Hence preparations are underway to bring him back to Antigua. He is arrested by the Dominica Criminal Investigation Department. Mehul Choksi is an accused in the PNB scam, against which Interpol also issued a red corner notice. There were reports of his escape from Antigua to Cuba.

Choksi is accused of PNB fraud

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, as well as some bank officials, were accused of allegedly cheating the Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs 13,500 crore. Nirav Modi is currently being held in a London prison. CBI is investigating both.

The nephew has already tightened the screws on Nirav Modi

The Law Enforcement Department seized Mehul Choksi’s assets worth over Rs 14 crore in the Punjab National Bank scam case. In addition, his nephew and partner in crime, Nirav Modi, suffered a major setback at a UK court. The court refused any concession to Modi. Westminster Court Judge Samuel Gooji has made it clear that there is evidence needed to convict Nirav. The court also admitted that Nirav Modi conspired to erase evidence and threaten witnesses.