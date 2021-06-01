Mehul Choksi’s brother: Mehul Choksi’s brother bribed the opposition leader in Dominica

Strong points:

Mehul Choksi’s brother bribed the opposition MP in Dominica, pledged to provide election financial aid in return for the problem to be removed, also sent token money, a later offered to give more money.

According to Caribbean media Associate Times, Mehul Choksi’s older brother, Chetan Chinubhai Choksi, met opposition party leader Lenox Linton in Dominica for two hours. The report claimed that Chinubhai had proposed to Linton that if the opposition helped him suppress the affair in parliament, he would receive a donation in the election. The report claimed that Chetan also gave Linton two lakh dollars in token money and pledged more money.

questions asked to leaders

Chetan Choksi runs a diamond and jewelry business named Diminco NV. The report states that Chetan was also seen during Nirav Modi’s hearing in a London court in 2019. At the same time, in a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Linton shared the target of Mehul Choksi’s arrest on Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerritt. He asked why the administration of Dominica is involved in this matter. Besides Skerritt, the Prime Minister of Antigua Gaston Browne has also been criticized. He said Dominica should send Choksi to India, not Antigua.

Investigation team leaves for Dominica

On the other hand, a team of officers from various agencies, led by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the CBI investigative agency, traveled to Dominica and brought back runaway diamond dealer Mehul Choksi if the courts from this Caribbean island country allow it. him to be deported to India. Officials released this information on Tuesday. There are two CBI members on this team. The team of officials has reached Dominica where Choksi’s case will be brought before the Dominica High Court tomorrow (local time).

had disappeared from Antigua

Choksi mysteriously disappeared on May 23 from Antigua where he has lived as a civilian since 2018. He was arrested for illegally entering neighboring Dominica. A team of officials arrived in Dominica to bring Choksi back and coordinate with local prosecutors. The team is coordinating with local prosecutors to better present their case to the High Court. The team also maintains that Choksi is still an Indian citizen and that an Interpol Red Notice has been issued against him.