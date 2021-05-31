Mehul Choksi’s girlfriend Babara Jarabica has gone secret to the world See first pics

The Indian government is tightening the noose on billionaire diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, who flees by “stealing” approximately 13,500 crore rupees from Indian banks. Mehul Choksi is admitted to a hospital in Dominica, a Caribbean country, and legal proceedings for his extradition to India are underway. Mehul Choksi is a citizen of another Caribbean country, Antigua and Barbuda, where he had sex with his girlfriend Babara Jarabika. According to Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne, Choksi had traveled to neighboring Dominica on a yacht to take his girlfriend (Babara Jarabica) to dinner or have a “good time” and got caught there. . After Mehul’s capture, his girlfriend Babara Jarabika also disappeared. Let’s see who is Mehul Choksi’s mysterious girlfriend, Babara Jarabika ….

Find out who Mehul Babara Jarabika’s girlfriend is

According to Caribbean media, Babara Jarabica is a real estate investment consultant and studied at the London School of Economics. Choksi’s lawyers say Mehul was kidnapped by Antiguan and Indian agencies. Lawyers for Choksi from Antigua said his client was due to meet with his girlfriend Babara Jarabika on May 23. During this time, he was abducted by Antigua Police and Indian officials in the Jolly Harbor area. He said Babara Jarabika and Mehul Choksi were unable to meet because the diamond merchant was kidnapped on his way to the restaurant. Lawyers claimed that Mehul and Babara had been friends for a year and met frequently around Antigua and Barbuda. However, he did not say whether Mehul and Babara Jarabika had a business, friendship or investment relationship.

Babara Jarabika leads a luxurious life

Mehul Choksi’s hot girlfriend Babara Zarabika leads a very luxurious life. Her Instagram account shows that she continues to have fun on the waves of the sea through luxury yachts. He also posted a photo of his stay at an expensive hotel in Budapest. In another photo, Babara Jarabika sits in a helicopter. Babara describes Jarabika as a fan of travel, business and sports. Earlier, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne revealed that Choksi may have traveled to neighboring Dominica on a yacht to take his girlfriend to dinner or have a “good time.” According to Antigua Newsroom, Brown also said the Dominica government and law enforcement could extradite him to India because he is an Indian national. He said: ‘According to the information we get, Mehul Choksi may have gone to Dominica to have dinner with his girlfriend or have a good time and got caught there. It will be a historic mistake because Choksi is a citizen of Antigua and we cannot extradite him.

Speculation intensifies over Mehul Choksi’s extradition to India

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Brown said: “The problem is that if Choksi is deported because he is a citizen of Antigua, while his citizenship is unstable, he still enjoys constitutional and statutory protection. . We have no doubt that Choksi’s citizenship will eventually be revoked as he has not disclosed any information about himself. According to Antigua Newsroom, a private Qatar Airways plane landed at Dominica’s Douglas-Charles Airport, sparking speculation over Choksi’s extradition. Choksi, who went missing under mysterious circumstances from Antigua and Barbuda, has been arrested in neighboring Dominica. Brown said on the Radisha show that the plane came from India with the documents required for Choksi’s extradition. According to publicly available data from Qatar’s executive flight A7CEE, the plane took off from Delhi airport at 3:44 a.m. on May 28 and reached Dominica at 1:16 a.m. local time the same day.

Mehul Choksi tricked the GNP of 13,500 crore

Meanwhile, Dominica’s High Court has banned Choksi from being taken and will not decide what to do with the case until after a public hearing on June 2. Choksi alleged that Antigua and Indian-looking police abducted him from Jolly port in Antigua and Barbuda and took him to Dominica. Several photographs of Choksi have surfaced from Dominica in which he had swollen eyes and scratches on his hand. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi allegedly embezzled 13,500 crore rupees from the Punjab National Bank. Nirav Modi is being held in a London prison and is fighting his extradition to India. Choksi took the nationality of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 and fled India in the first week of January 2018. It was only after this that the scam came to light. The two face the CBI probe.