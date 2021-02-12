Mekong Breaking News: Mekong water flow concerns low Thailand-Laos border due to water war in China: Chinese Jinghong dam stops water flow in river Mekong

Strong points:

Mekong water flow blocked, 7 million people from five affected countries, Jingkong dam in China reduced flow downstream of Mekong: drought conditions in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam

The inhuman face of China has once again been exposed to the world. China stopped the flow of the Mekong River called Ganges from Southeast Asia by building large dams. The dragon’s actions were all the rage in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam. On Friday, the Mekong River Commission expressed concern that the water level in the river has dropped to alarming levels. About 7 million people from 5 countries have been affected by this Chinese move.

Drying up of the Mekong River due to the Chinese Jinghong dam

The Mekong forms an important waterway on the Thailand-Laos border. But due to the lack of water, it has become difficult to operate boats here. The reason the flow stopped is that the water in the Mekong, which previously looked dirty brown, has now turned blue. This is all because of the water being stopped at the Jinghong Dam in Yunnan Province, China.

Mekong River Commission boils China’s head

The Mekong River Commission said the main reason for the water shortage was due to the drop in rainfall levels in the area of ​​China’s large dams and tributaries. Vinai Wongpimul, director of the technical assistance division of the Mekong River Commission Secretariat, said the Mekong river water had significantly decreased in the area near China’s Jinghong Dam. These fluctuations have a direct impact on the lives of 7 million people.

China hides dam data from Mekong floating countries

Satellite photographs from the US-funded Mekong Dam Monitor also observed fluctuations in water flow from the Jinghong Dam in China. This agency publishes satellite photographs to monitor the flow of rivers in Asia. China promised to share dam data with MRC member countries Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam last year, but never complied with it.

China is responsible for the drought in these countries

The Mekong River is the lifeline of 70 million people in East Asia. Media from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam have published several reports on the drought in the country. In which the China Dam was blamed for the drought. China uses 47 billion cubic meters of water from the Mekong River for its hydroelectric project and irrigation.