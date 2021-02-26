Melania Trump remembers Delhi government school Send lovely message: Melania Trump remembers Delhi government school, likes message

Strong points:

The official Delhi school is always remembered by former US First Lady Melania Trump, which is why Melania Trump tweeted a lovely message to the children of Sarvodaya School. Melania tweeted an old school video and the kids wish you a good future in Kwashington

The Sarvodaya Government School in Delhi is still in memory of the former First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, who came to India during her presidency with President Donald Trump. This is the reason why he sent a lovely message to the children here by tweeting. Melania tweeted an old video from Sarvodaya School in Delhi and wished the children and teachers a bright future.

Melania tweeted: ‘I remember the trip I took last year to Sarvodaya School. Manu Gulati would like to express my love and best wishes to the students and teachers of the Delhi Government School. Manu Gulati is a teacher at the Delhi Government School. Manu Gulati also tweeted and thanked Melania Trump. Manu Gulati said it was an honor for us to remember you. You miss the students of our government school in Delhi very much. Especially when you enjoyed it with Punjabi songs. Lots of love from your students.

Melania reached Sarvodaya Vidyalaya last year

Let me tell you that last year, Melania Trump reached Sarvodaya Co-education Upper Secondary School in South Delhi during her tour of India. During this time, he met the children of the KG class. During this time, the children also danced to welcome Melania. A little chef was dancing so much at school that Melania herself turned to him and extended her hand to the child. He also shook hands with little Sardar.

Melania Trump spent over an hour at school on Tuesday. During this time, he interacted with the students of many classes. The First Lady of America sat in the activity room set up for KG students with young children. Melania also spoke to the students who were making clay models at the time. When the teachers asked the students if they would like to ask Melania something, a horny girl asked, “How big is America?” Many more school children asked the First Lady of America many questions. A child asked – Is America too far away?

Melania smiled at the children’s questions

Another girl asked, “Is America too far away?” The First Lady of the United States, Melania, has been seen smiling at these questions from young children. He also asked the children a few questions. At the same time, another group of students were building something from the block. Melania contacted him as well and started to do something with him. A student asked her, “What are you doing as the first lady? Melania also meditated with the fourth grade children during her “happiness class”. After a moment of meditation, he said, “I feel very good. A variety of colorful programs including Bhangra, Rajasthani folk dances, were held at the school to welcome Melania Trump. At the same time, the little child Sardar made such a bhangra that Melania Trump himself was also influenced by this child. Melania also shook the child’s hand and praised him fiercely.