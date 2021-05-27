Melee combat and diving with this 14 minute gameplay – Old Sport Republic

The long-awaited gameplay streak of Horizon: Forbidden West is finally here! And what can you say if not that it is full of new information? The first thing that strikes you about this 14-minute sequence is that Aloy, the heroine of Horizon: Forbidden West, is much more agile. In fact, the young woman can now move at full speed with her grappling hook, fly over an area with her magnificent swim shield, or even explore the ocean floor. Note that Aloy is also less reluctant when it comes to getting into the job. As a result, she can now take part in hand-to-hand combat much more dynamically and completely than before. As a reminder, Horizon: Forbidden West is expected on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2021. JeromeJoffard, Writing jeuxvideo. com MPTwitter