Melisa Rodríguez, deputy spokesperson for Ciudadanos, leaves the executive for personal reasons

Publication: Friday, April 9, 2021 5:37 PM

Citizens Executive deputy spokesperson, former MP Melisa Rodríguez, announced that she had decided to leave this body for personal reasons, now becoming a grassroots affiliate.

Rodríguez herself was responsible for making the announcement via her Twitter account, where she wanted to thank Inés Arrimadas and Albert Rivera for their support during their stay.

“Now that a new team is starting to work within the executive, it is time to formalize the decision to step down and transfer a lot of strength to colleagues who are taking on new responsibilities,” he said. , justifying his departure for personal reasons.

This decision was communicated to Arrimadas on February 13, declaring that politics “is not a profession, but a consecration for a time”, which in his case is almost six years.