Melting Antarctic ice: Study finds risk for one-third of Antarctic ice shelf due to warming: Antarctic ice threatened due to global warming

More than a third of Antarctica’s pack ice is expected to collapse and fall into the sea. This can happen if the temperature rises 4 degrees Celsius from before the industrial revolution. The UK University of Reading’s study on global warming sparked this apprehension about climate change. The study found that 34% of Antarctica’s ice could become unstable if temperatures rise more than 4 ° C. That’s about 5 lakh square kilometers. 67% of the snow on the Antarctic Peninsula can pass under its control.

These layers work like a dam

These ice shelves are platforms floating along the coast. These form where glaciers meet the sea. These can prevent the flow of melting ice and water into the ocean like a dam from rising global sea level. Surface ice melts and water passes through crevices in the ice where it freezes. However, when more snow melts and little snowfall, these waters rise to the surface. This causes the cracks to rise and the pieces of ice to shatter and fall into the sea.

Water grows in the ocean

Ella Gilbert, principal investigator of the study in the Department of Meteorology at the University of Reading, said: “These layers of ice act as a buffer to prevent sea levels from rising above ground glaciers in the oceans.” When they break and fall, there is a huge amount of glacier water in the ocean. Its effect will be seen in coastal areas around the world, but countries that have fewer means to deal with it will be the greatest threat to them.

Time until 2030

The study examined the effect on melting ice and the stability of the sister water layer using high-resolution regional climate modeling. The researchers said that if the global temperature rises by only 2 degrees Celsius, the endangered area will be halved and the change in sea level will also be much less. At the same time, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in a landmark report that we only have until 2030 to reduce reliance on fossil fuel sources, which can limit the temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.