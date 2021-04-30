Melting glaciers: Glaciers have been melting at a faster rate for 20 years: Glaciers have been melting rapidly for 20 years

Over the past 21 years, Earth’s glaciers have disappeared at such a speed that it shows the severity of the danger to sea level. A study reports that since 2000, 267 billion tonnes of glaciers have disappeared each year. This was the reason for 21% of the global sea level rise. French researchers have discovered in the analysis of high resolution maps of 2 lakh glaciers how they have changed over these two decades and have showed alarming results. It is feared that the mass (mass) of the glacier is disappearing each year at the rate of 48 billion tonnes.

20 years of data revealed the secret

“By understanding the patterns of mass change in many regions, we see different trends that tell us about different precipitation and temperatures between decades,” the study says. The University of Toulouse team visualized high-resolution maps of nearly 2.17 lakh glaciers around the world. Among these were satellite and aerial photographs that showed the change here. Based on this, the elevation change between 2000 and 2019 was assessed, which was confirmed by the data. On this basis, the changes in volume and mass were calculated. (Photo: Colin Baxter / Kieran Baxter, University of Dundee)

Snow that melts quickly

The results of the study showed a worrying fact that during those 20 years, 267 gigatonnes of glacial snow were lost each year. This represents 21% of the global sea level rise during this period. Researchers have identified 7 areas where glacier mass loss accounts for 83%. In only two regions has the glacier’s ice melted slowly in 20 years. The researcher says changes can be made in the future by understanding how glaciers of the past over time, and how they changed hydrology today, have contributed to sea level rise.

Food and water crisis for billions

Rising sea levels can pose a threat to people living in coastal areas and living in snow. According to the study, around 200 million people live in these areas. These areas could fall victim to high tide due to sea level rise by the turn of the century. There could be a shortage of water and food in the next thirty years in front of a billion people. The researchers hope these findings will help formulate policies on climate change.