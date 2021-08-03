Melting Greenland ice: melting Greenland ice sheet after record heat wave

The effect of global warming is starting to be felt in Greenland. After rising temperatures here last month, the snow is melting quickly. Even so much snow melted in a single day that the water coming out of it could fill up to 2 inches in an area equal to Florida. According to the report from Polar Portal, the site of arctic climate researchers, since July 27, at least 9.37 billion tonnes of ice have been melting here every day. This is double the average in summer.

At the same time, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute report, the temperature in Greenland had reached 20 ° C, double the average summer temperature. Due to the temperature rise on July 28, for the third time after 1950, so much damage was done in one day. Earlier in the years 2012 and 2019, more snow was melting. The snow has been melting here every year since 1990 and the 21st century has seen more speed than ever before. Even though more snow did not melt than in 2019, the area in which it melted is larger than the first two years, according to Polar Portal researchers.

According to the US National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), if all of Greenland’s ice melts, global sea level will rise above 6 meters. According to the estimates of climatologist Xavier Fattweis of the Belgian University of Lige, 22 billion tonnes of ice melted from the Greenland ice sheet on July 28, of which 12 billion tonnes went into the ocean. Xavier attributed an event called a high pressure to the melting of so much snow in one day. These are areas where the air begins to heat up due to the high pressure.

According to Danish government data, the melting season lasts from June to early September. So far this year, 100 billion metric tonnes of ice have been melted and found in the ocean. Outside of Antarctica, Greenland is the only permanent ice sheet on Earth, spanning 1.7 million square kilometers. Ice in Greenland and Antarctica makes up 99% of Earth’s fresh water, but is melting rapidly due to climate change. According to a study published in January in the journal ‘The Cryosphere’, 7,000 billion tonnes of ice have melted since 1994.

