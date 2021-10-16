melvin-konner,-neuroscientist:-“the-end-of-male-supremacy-has-begun”

Melvin Konner, MD, biologist, anthropologist and neuroscientist, works at Emory University in Atlanta (USA) after to have been a student and professor at Harvard. He was born 75 years ago in New York and, in this late academic stage, has decided to overcome criticism and threats to jump into the pool of scientific literature with a provocative book: Women first (Almuzara, 2021). Konner, contributor to The New York Times, Newsweek and Wall Street Journal, glimpses the end of male supremacy, defends the biological superiority of women and proposes an imaginary future scenario (“bio-fantasy”, llama) in which female reproduction would be possible without male participation.

Male supremacy is, According to the researcher at the University of Seville Marta Cintas-Peña, who has found in the Neolithic traces of the origin of inequality, “a created social and cultural process that has consolidated an unjust system.” Leonardo García Sanjuán, professor of Prehistory and Archeology at the University of Seville points out that it is the surpluses that generated family assets and inheritance, which became “a key issue socially and economically”: “So that men have the security of that the legacy is going to pass on to their own biological children, an ideology of control of women begins to emerge. ”

For Konner, this process, which has ruined for more than five millennia the advantages of an egalitarian society, less violent and more cooperative and collaborative, is also a biological nonsense from which humanity begins to emerge. The neuroscientist is the father of two daughters and a son of his first wife, the anthropologist Marjorie Shostak, who died of cancer in 1996. He has one more daughter after marrying psychologist Ann Cale Kruger. The hope that they live in a more just world has motivated this professor, lover of the Spanish language and literature, to dive into biology, mythology, history, animal behavior, psychology, sexology and anthropology to write the book.

Question. Are women biologically superior to men?

Answer. I mean upfront that while I do cover some aspects of non-binary people, my book is primarily about men and women. I understand that there are people who are difficult to classify, but most recognize themselves as women or men. I’ve gotten into a puddle for saying that women are superior. They have accused me of reverse sexism, of stigmatizing a group of people, and so on. I received hate mail from men who obviously feel threatened by the loss of male privilege that is happening before our eyes. I was inspired by one of the most popular anthropology works in history, The Natural Superiority of Women, by Ashley Montagu. He noted that women live longer than men, with lower mortality at all ages, can create new life in their bodies, and because they have two X chromosomes, they have much lower rates of genetic problems such as hemophilia, color blindness and fragile X syndrome. Men have an unprotected X that sometimes carries bad genes. I add to these fundamental biological facts certain behavioral aspects, some of which are also based on biology, especially that in all countries and cultures men commit the 90% of violence and 95% of sexual assaults. Also, men have claimed superiority over women for so many centuries that I thought it was time to turn the tables and show the evidence from the other side. Come on guys, have a sense of humor!

P . Why do you think the chromosome difference is as relevant as the impact of culture and education?

R . It is not just the chromosome difference: it is the hormonal and brain differences that result from it. But I’m glad your question includes the words “as relevant” instead of “most relevant.” In the light of modern science, we have to accept that culture and education are powerful, but so is biology. There are huge aspects of human behavior (general intelligence, musical ability, genius in writing or painting, and much more) where there are no biologically influenced sex differences. Yet men have overwhelmingly predominated throughout history. We now know that this is because men did not give women the opportunity to excel in all of these things that they could have done very well or that impeded their formation. This is culture and education. And humanity is slowly coming out of this ancient mistake. However, there are some traits, especially violence and sexual exploitation, in which we find such great and consistent differences, regardless of culture, that we must consider biology. These are not desirable traits, and we have growing evidence that hormonal differences and certain ways that hormones affect the brain in early life can help us answer the question that so many women have asked themselves: “What about the men!?” Of course, we are not all violent or sexual exploiters. But there are enough that all women have to be cautious. I have three daughters and a granddaughter and I could not leave them in this world without the knowledge of these facts.

P . What is the relevance of what you call X chromosome deficiency syndrome?

R . This is a bit of a joke, and yet … I ask my students to think, briefly, of masculinity as a chromosomal deficiency. Our Y chromosome looks pretty insignificant next to the X, of which women have two. They are also more protected against X-linked diseases. The Y gene deprives us of the ability to develop new life within our bodies; And by giving us androgens, it also promotes bad traits, of which we have much more. Sometimes I take the joke, which is not only a joke, even further, and I ask Students: Is a man like a virus? Answer: neither of you can make new life without borrowing the reproductive machinery of another organism. It can be said that women cannot reproduce without the small but important donation made by men. But we have to remember that life began without sexual reproduction, and there are species that consist only of females! Men are, more or less, a late evolutionary occurrence to increase the variation in life, a worthy goal.

P . And can’t women adopt masculine attitudes, such as the violence or non-collaborative competition to which it refers?

R . This has happened in some cases in the past, when ruling women, such as Elizabeth I of England or Catherine the Great of Russia, were pushed to the top of the male pyramids of power and could only survive and rule by imitating men. Even in modern times, some women have been masculinized for power. But as female leaders become less weird, I think they get a chance to follow their own leanings. Countries led by women generally fared better in the pandemic than those led by men and some of the countries that did worse, such as the United States, the United Kingdom or Brazil, not only had male leaders but hyper-masculine . Of course, these are not black and white differences. Nothing in biology or behavior is 100%. But women leaders seem to find it easier to get their egos out of the way. Sociologists have studied 120 mayors of American cities, 65 women and 55 mens. Women ruled more transparently and included more contributions from people below them in the hierarchy.

P . Could our future evolution lead us only to female sexual connections or is it a “bio-fantasy”, as he calls it?

R . Let’s call it a biological fantasy with some connection to reality. I think scientifically mixing the genes of two women will be much easier to achieve than making an embryo of two men and then somehow safely bringing it to term with totally artificial supports. But luckily for us, there are a lot of women who like men for one reason or another, so I think they will want to keep us close. We all have a lot to gain by keeping both genders around, not to mention all the people who just don’t fit into the male and female categories, because variety makes life interesting … Live the difference! As for bio-fantasy, let’s try to keep our sense of humor.

P . Are we living the end of male supremacy?

R . We are at the beginning of the end of male supremacy, which could take decades, but I think we are in the process. My granddaughter Hannah, named for my mother, will have a life that will be so different from the life of her namesake, with many more possibilities, that my mother would be amazed and look at her with pride. My grandmothers were unable to vote until they were 40 years plus or less. My mother had to impose herself to learn to drive. When I was in college, about 5% of graduates from medical, law, and business schools were women. Now it is around 50%. There is a long way to go, especially at the top levels of leadership. But the trends are favorable in many countries. Of course, in some, this is much less true. In Afghanistan, we will probably see two decades of progress reversed for women. But trends in many other places (Taiwan, South Korea, Western Europe, United States) are positive.

P . Would life be much safer for that purpose of male supremacy?

R . Life will certainly be safer for women. They will be better able to cope with abuse, they will have more education and economic opportunities to protect their health and safety, they will create coalitions among themselves that will make them less vulnerable to certain types of men. Since the US version of my book came out, we have seen the #metoo movement take down powerful men in many walks of life for harassing or assaulting women. I asked many I knew if this was a real culture change or a fad. Most think it will make a difference in the long run. We have seen Andrew Cuomo, former governor of New York, try to avoid the seriousness of his mistreatment and lack of respect for women. He lost in the end and you can bet the woman who got it won’t be abusing men. In addition to my three daughters and my granddaughter, I also have a son and two grandchildren. I want them to be successful, a good life. But I think the world will be a safer place for them if women gain more influence. There may be fewer wars. This could not happen under a single Queen Elizabeth or Catherine. But if we imagine a world in which women are fairly represented in high positions, I think a clash of egos will be less likely to lead to violence.

P . What will be the role of men?

R . Partners Collaborators. Sometimes leaders, sometimes followers. They will bring ideas and solutions that are different from what women can find, not because they have better minds, but because men and women, for many reasons, think differently. My strong evolutionary perspective leads me to mention two species that are most closely related to us: chimpanzees and bonobos. If you are not comfortable with evolution, take it as a parable based on natural history. Chimpanzee males are strongly dominant over females, have quick and superficial sex, and are very violent with each other. Bonobos, exactly as related to us, have female coalitions that practically control their communities. These are based, in part, on sex between females. Coalitions maintain control over male conflict. And the males ?: they have a great life. They have a lot of slow and leisurely sex with women, sometimes face to face. They have little to fear from other men, because the level of violence is so low. They do their best to get along. We have both species in us, but for too long we have primarily expressed the chimpanzee side of our nature. I think we could move towards a bonobization of the human species, a world in which everyone would be safer because the classic masculine “virtues” of the past, based on having to face other men, would be less necessary and make less sense. There was a best seller called Men are from Mars and women are from Venus. My answer to that was : men are from Mars and women are from Earth. Women will be better protectors of the Earth, but I also think humanity’s best guardians. And yes, without displacing or dominating us, they can help us create male-female collaborations that might even, in the end, protect us men from the worst aspects of ourselves.

