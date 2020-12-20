Men are 30% more threatened with life than women from Corona, study finds – Coronavirus threatens men’s lives 30% more than women

Boston

Due to infection with Kovid-19, the risk of life in men is 30% higher than in women of the same age and health condition. A new study has revealed this information. According to a study published in the journal “Clinical Infectious Diseases”, male patients infected with Kovid-19 are at greater risk of dying if they are diabetic, hypertensive or obese.

Study carried out on 67,000 patients

As part of the research, scientists at the American University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) studied approximately 67,000 Kovid-19 patients admitted to 613 hospitals across the country. The study noted that patients aged 20 to 39 who were infected with Kovid-19 already struggling with problems such as obesity, high blood pressure or diabetes were at a higher risk of life than their healthy peers. health.

This will help in the treatment of infected people

Study author Anthony D. Harris said all of this information can help in the treatment of infected patients. Let me tell you, cases of the corona virus continue to increase rapidly around the world. According to the Worldometer, to date 76,700,355 cases of the corona virus have been reported worldwide, while 1,693,440 people have died. The United States remains the main case of the Corona virus.