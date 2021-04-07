Mental health, an essential part of the perfect tandem in our integral well-being

On April 7, we celebrate World Health Day. A particularly important and marked day on the calendar, given the current times. And it is that last year and the covid-19 pandemic put us to the test in terms of health. But if we’ve learned anything in recent months, it’s that health is not one that feels no physical pain, nor one that has an overwhelming state of mind. To enjoy good overall health, we must take care of three fundamental aspects that make it up: physical, social and of course mental health. All three are equally important, but in many cases, mental health is the big forgotten one, or the one we take for granted the most.

According to MaraMavjiRiestra, Psycloga and head of the operations department of TherapyChat, the leading online psychology platform, “we understand integral health as an ideal state of well-being at which we can achieve maintaining a balance between physical, biological, emotional, spiritual, mental and social factors, in turn promoting adequate growth and development in all areas of our life ”.

To enjoy good health, we need to be clear about the fundamental aspects or characteristics that make up the tandem of integral health:

Mental health: Good mental health is not limited to the absence of pathologies, nor only to a mental balance, but also covers other aspects of our life, such as social relationships or physical activity. If we know anything, it is that in order to achieve good overall health, it is necessary to have previously been able to achieve adequate mental health. The World Health Organization has repeatedly shown that without mental health there is no health since the first is an integral part of the second. Social health: By social health we mean the ability of an individual to establish healthy and beneficial interpersonal relationships with the rest of the population. We can consider it as one of the pillars of happiness because it is also linked to our comfort and our ease of adaptation to social conditions, self-management and environmental challenges. Physical health: mental well-being cannot be separated from physical well-being. Health and physical and mental illness are essential aspects of life that are deeply interrelated. On this basis, physical health consists of the well-being of the body and the optimal functioning of the organism of individuals.

Once we have reviewed the three aspects of integral health and how they interact with each other, we see that physical health, which can seemingly be something external to our actions, depends to a large extent on of mental health, and this in turn of mental health. Social. In this sense, TherapyChat shares a series of guidelines and advice to strengthen the last two types of health – so that physical health is also strengthened – a task of vital importance taking into account the environment and social situation. , policy and health in which we are:

Strengthen social health

We have come a long way in normalizing social distancing, video conferencing family reunions, telecommuting, and internalizing the new normal into our daily lives. This situation reminded us that we are social beings and that social health is fundamental to our well-being. Note the following tips:

Contact: we often find ourselves immersed in routine and this makes us lose the spontaneity that life before the pandemic gave us. We can start by finding 10 minutes in our day to contact someone, a family member or a friend with whom we have not spoken for a long time. Relativize: We know that living together at this time could have been another challenge, so he tries, where possible, to create a positive environment in his home. Take the time to promote these positive emotions among the cohabitants and thus be able to reduce the tension that can build up in this situation of uncertainty. Self-knowledge: People who know each other better are more likely to establish healthy social relationships and achieve their goals. Breathe: Remember that everything is temporary and try to make the most of the situation.

Strengthen mental health

According to WHO data, depression is expected to be the leading cause of disability in the world by 2030. However, individually we can work to improve and take care of our mental health by applying the following tips:

Warning: We know that the body and the mind are connected, so it is important to pay attention to the signals that both are giving you. The mind needs a rested body, which does not live on the limit between a thousand tasks. Get the hours you need each day, take active breaks at different times of the day, and set aside time per day for your leisure time. At the same time, take care of your body with physical exercise, a balanced diet and avoiding harmful substances. Connect and do it right: Others are a fundamental pillar of our emotional health. Reduce your expectations to reality: If you live with too high a vision or try to achieve perfection, you will be in a constant state of frustration at the inability to achieve it, and this over time can generate a feeling of helplessness in the world like the idea of ​​it, whatever you do, nothing that is proposed is achieved. Live here and now: whether you live in the past or in the future, you will experience realities that do not exist. Living in the past brings either nostalgia or guilt, and living in the future brings anxiety and worry about what is to come. None of them help you focus on present reality or foster a positive emotion. Work on your self-esteem: stay away from those relationships that keep you from moving forward. And if you’re your biggest enemy, get on the path to self-acceptance, growth, and change in the areas where you want to improve. Pay attention to the symptoms of psychological problems: it is best to discuss them with a psychologist at the first signs before they get worse. Listen to and respond to the needs of your mind.

“Thanks to TherapyChat, we were able to see on the front line how every day more and more people are affected by problems related to mental health, but at the same time we see how much psychological support and more and more people have been able to take the plunge and undergo therapy to be able to tackle the symptoms and stop these problems, ”says Mara MavjiRiestra.

