Mental health-focused wellness plans a success for businesses

Mental health-focused wellness programs have become one of the most effective human resource strategies. This is one of the main findings of CignaInternationalMarkets’ latest study, “Health and well-being at work: what works?” – Analysis of return on investment (ROI) of health and wellness programs. As this analysis shows, actions to improve the emotional well-being of the workforce can achieve an economic return of up to sixty times the initial investment.

Specifically, the initiatives that work best are those related to effective stress management, focused on providing control strategies through consultations or counseling sessions with professionals. Stress awareness sessions also have an excellent impact, although to a lesser extent. the importance of attending emotional well-being, training workshops to achieve a fair reconciliation between work and personal life or meditation classes.

“The concept of workplace wellness has emerged as a company priority, and organizations recognize that implementing effective programs helps people be healthier and more productive. The report reflects that mental health initiatives produce very significant economic returns; however, another study we have conducted from Cigna, “ COVID-19 GlobalImpact, ” shows that only 26% of employees receive such benefits for Considering the fact that currently 53% of people demand greater attention to their well-being from the company where they work, this report is a valuable tool to help human resources entities and professionals to design such programs ”, says Jason Sadler, president by CignaInternationalMarkets.

Any business that is committed to undertaking workplace health and wellness plans knows that more than an expense, they represent a significant investment. However, the difficulty of transferring these actions and their results to quantifiable indicators prevents a concrete estimate of the positive return obtained with their implementation. To shed light on this problem, CignaInternationalMarkets, in collaboration with the AsiaCareGroup design office, carried out this study in which it not only assesses the real economic impact of betting on health in the company, but also identifies the programs most effective and efficient health care systems. the factors that influence your success.

Through a detailed analysis of wellness plans, academic papers and research studies on a global scale, this document describes best practices for implementing health and wellness plans in all types. organizations. More than 100 research sources were analyzed for this purpose. data, with the aim of extracting key information that helps companies create a strategy focused on supporting employees. Although the bibliography consulted was published before the COVID-19 epidemic, when telecommuting and social distancing measures were not common, the conclusions drawn can help organizations maintain a healthy work environment, whether it be At work. home or office.

In addition to the tremendous effectiveness of mental health interventions, here are some of the key findings from this research:

When properly designed and implemented, most wellness programs produce positive returns by reducing costs such as absenteeism while increasing productivity. The engagement of middle managers is crucial for the success of any such initiative, especially in plans related to mental health. Wellness programs with low levels of investment often achieve excellent financial returns if well planned.

Specific programs have the greatest impact

According to research from Cigna International Markets, the most effective health and wellness plans are those that aim to address a specific problem or need, such as reducing absenteeism, managing certain illnesses, promoting physical exercise or health control. stress.

Therefore, as an important first step before program design, companies should examine organizational risk factors and employee health profiles to identify specific determinants that may be causing more fragile or fragile health. worse.

“Wellness programs based on a solid understanding of how health issues manifest in the workplace can generate impressive returns. The pandemic has changed the way we work and plans must adapt to changing needs. Therefore, it is essential that companies develop cohesive frameworks to ensure that all wellness interventions have the desired impact, ”said Jason Sadler, President of CignaInternationalMarkets.

Mid-level managers play a key role

The programs analyzed that had the explicit support of middle managers achieved an average return of 10 times the initial investment, as these numbers have direct access to the teams of most organizations. Therefore, to help raise awareness of the importance of prevention and taking care of our health and well-being, these profiles should be central to program design and implementation.

As Dr DawnSoo, Cigna Regional Physician and Asia Pacific Wellness Officer, said: “Companies should strive to identify advocates and advocates for wellness within middle management profiles. because these are the people who have the passion and influence to motivate employees. These leaders will help ensure the plans’ success by making connections with the workforce and helping to educate their peers on the programs offered and their benefits.

The success of a wellness program is independent of the initial investment

The study highlights that a well-designed and well-supported comprehensive wellness plan can be crafted with a low initial outlay while achieving high returns. Of the 90 analyzed plans that provided this information, low budget programs (compared to 3.2 for plans with moderate investments (US $ 100-200 / person / year) and 3 for those with high investments (> 200 US $ / person / year).

When calculating this expense, as CignaInternationalMarkets analysis shows, in addition to the possibility of including monetary incentives, several factors were found to influence, but could reduce it. These include infrastructure, capacity and internal resources.

