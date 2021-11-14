mental-health:-the-urgency-of-what-is-important

“The old companion.” This is how the journalist Anxo Lugilde called his depression in the act that took place in the La Moncloa palace on October 9, when we presented the Mental Health and Covid Action Plan – 19, aimed at addressing the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of the population.

The time we are going through is very complex. We have witnessed enormous and rapid transformations in our habits and ways of life. The confinement, uncertainty and crisis that the pandemic has caused exacerbated and illuminated many of the problems that we already had as a society. They made what we already knew was important to become urgent and visible.

We live daily with people who have problems falling asleep, insecurity, fear, a feeling of lack of control, sad, hopeless or lonely. It is true that these sensations are part of life. But they should not, in any case, be the norm for anyone, they should not be suffered in silence, and they should not be stigmatized.

The World Health Organization says that having mental health is having a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being. But that well-being is not easy to achieve. And for some people it is practically impossible to achieve. However, it is something we should aspire to, we should see it possible, since that, neither more nor less, should be happiness.

This reality has highlighted the need to strengthen the attention to mental health, identifying the most urgent needs, both of the general population and of the most vulnerable groups. Mental health has become one of the fundamental pillars of the reforms of the National Health System.

We have gone from silence to social debate because we cannot normalize that so many people need medication to continue living. We cannot assume that work produces anxiety or that suffering is lived alone and without horizons. And this is being reflected in the current political agenda and in the general interest of the entire population, which demands an increasing political and social commitment.

According to the WHO, in 2030 Mental health problems will be the leading cause of disability in the world. The 11, 5% of all health problems are represented by mental disorders, a figure higher than that of cancer and cardiovascular problems.

That close to 11% of the Spanish population has consumed tranquilizers, relaxants or sleeping pills and 4.5% have taken antidepressants or stimulants in the last month tells us a lot about the state of health of our society and its structural problems. We have to analyze them and face them with all the responsibility and power that the State has.

The OECD has also placed special emphasis on the study of the impact of covid on mental health and, specifically, in supporting the health of children and young people. Mental health problems are not unrelated to living conditions. The situation revealed after the pandemic regarding the most vulnerable groups allows us to draw two conclusions.

The first is that there is a socioeconomic determinant. Living conditions, job insecurity and uncertainty increase the risk of suffering from anxiety, anguish or depression. Eight out of ten people with mental health problems are unemployed. And, since the pandemic began, the percentage of people with few resources who have felt depressed or hopeless almost double that of people with resources.

The second conclusion is that young people, Older people, women and people with disabilities are some of the population groups that have seen their health most affected in the last year. And I would like to underline the reality of women, because inequalities and discrimination in the professional sphere, the burden of responsibilities and family care and gender violence have been some of the main factors that have aggravated their health.

In the year 2020, the highest number of suicides was registered in Spain: 3. 941 people ended their life in this way. In addition, suicide is the leading cause of death among young people from 15 to 29 years. And almost half confess to having had a mental health problem. There are more than seven million young people. 5.8% of the population confesses to suffering from anxiety. And almost the same percentage suffers from depression, doubling this number in the case of women. The 13, 2% of boys and girls between 4 and 14 years is at risk of poor mental health.

For all this, it is time now to move from debate to action: attention to these problems is already a priority of the Government. Because they are a public health problem. The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Autonomous Communities, scientific societies and patient and family associations, has re-launched the Mental Health Strategy. This Strategy was approved for the first time in 2006, in 2009 it was updated and, since 2019, we have worked for its renewal to make it the framework that guides decisions in this matter until the year 2026. The Strategy includes the Mental Health and Covid Action Plan – 19, which will have an economic endowment of up to 100 million euros.

The Plan will include, firstly, measures aimed at improving quality Mental Health Care in all the levels of the National Health System. We will incorporate the specialty of child and adolescent psychiatry into Specialized Health Training.

We are going to carry out an important campaign to make mental health problems visible and reduce the stigma suffered by people with these disorders.

We want to prevent addictive behaviors, especially those related to Information and Communication Technologies.

We are going to promote emotional well-being by focusing on childhood and adolescence, but also in other vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and women.

And we will launch an information telephone line 24 hours, free and confidential, to offer professional care and support for suicidal behavior to affected people and family members, with the ability to quickly refer to the corresponding emergency services in a crisis situation.

We need a society that does not discriminate, that facilitates and alleviates the gives of these people and those around them. Only through social awareness and health and political commitment can we face this great challenge that lies ahead.

“Faced with the vulnerability caused by depression, we do not know how to react,” writes José Ignacio Carnero in his recent novel Men who walk alone , where the young author delves into depression. This is also how the athlete Victoria Cid manifested herself, when she did not know what was happening to her or how to deal with it and had to abandon elite rowing because she suffered from anxiety and depression. It is our responsibility to help all those who suffer to be able to name what happens to them and find a way to heal.

This is the moment to recognize our frailties, to extend a hand full of options for those people who feel lonely and isolated when a mental health problem appears and do not know who to turn to. We want your reaction to be to ask for help from professionals, institutions and sectors that take charge through a comprehensive approach, that facilitate a network that supports care and guarantee the right of people to a coherent and duly articulated care. So that “the old companion”, as Lugilde said, leaves our side as soon as possible.