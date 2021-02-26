Mental relaxation, the key to alleviating “ pandemic fatigue ” in our personal and professional life

According to an analysis by Gympass and his partner Calm, users request services such as relaxing music, meditation techniques, and programs to fall asleep.

BY RRHHDigital, 02:00 – 26 February 2021



About a year after the declaration of the state of alarm in Spain, and in the midst of the third wave of infections, it is important that we maintain our mental well-being and learn to control our emotions. In this sense, the leading application of mental relaxation techniques Calm, which collaborates with Gympass, the largest corporate wellness platform in the world, has carried out an analysis of the behavior of its users in order to analyze the trends of consumption of services. since the start of the second wave of Covid19 in October 2020, until today.

According to this study, there has been a huge increase in demand for the relaxation activities offered by the app, such as its exclusive music services to promote focus or relaxation, which has increased the number of users by 348 %, as well as their meditation techniques, with an increase of 291% and sleep conciliation programs, by 217%.

In este mismo informs, podemos observar that, del total de usuarios que acuden a la meditacin como tcnica de relajacin, el 52% del total lo hacen para poner solucin a los problemas relacionados con el estrs, cuya asked to incrementado a 385% desde October. This is followed by anxiety-related disorders, with 21% of all users and a 164% increase over the same period. Finally, concentration problems emerge with 15% of respondents and an increase in demand of 227% from the same date.

Data which shows that more and more people are concerned about the management of their mental health, in particular following recent events where part of the population has experienced first-hand what is called “fatigue”. pandemic ”, a prolonged stress scenario of mental exhaustion in society, which can lead to anxiety or depression. According to Federico de Vicente, CEO of Gympass, “to achieve holistic well-being at all levels, you must start by exerting control over your emotions and not ignoring or suppressing them. It is important to learn to assume and face emotional disorders in the healthiest possible way, in order to regain our physical and mental well-being, in order to achieve balance ”.

