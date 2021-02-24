Mercedes Valcarcel joins the Santaluca Institute’s Expert Forum on Environmental Development

The incorporation of Valcrcel is part of the goal of the Santaluca Institute to give greater impetus to this forum for debate and reflection on sustainability in order to promote a growth model compatible with economic, social and environmental development.

BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 p.m. – February 24, 2021



The Santaluca Institute has integrated Mercedes Valcrcel into its Expert Forum, an expert in innovation and social finance with a long professional career spanning more than 25 years, including 15 in the business world. The incorporation of Valcrcel is part of the goal of the Santaluca Institute to give greater impetus to this forum for debate and reflection on sustainability in order to promote a growth model compatible with economic, social and environmental development. The Santaluca Institute wants to participate actively in the change that society is experiencing. A new world in which sustainability is more and more entrenched.

Regarding Mercedes Valcrcel, the director of the Santaluca Institute, Jos Manuel Jimnez, underlines that “this is an excellent incorporation. From the Institute we want to deepen with our experts of the Forum in the search for guidelines and solutions that contribute growth which reconciles economic, social and environmental development in a productive and competitive economy which promotes quality employment, equal opportunities and social cohesion, and which guarantees respect for the environment and rational use Resource “.

The role and vision that Valcrcel contributes to the Expert Forum will be essential to promote new lines of current debate, strengthening the Santaluca Institute as a social reference, in accordance with its strong commitment to CSR and the SDGs.

Mercedes Valcrcel has extensive experience in the field of economics. She has developed a large part of her professional activity as an auditor at Deloitte and CFO of various entities in the financial sector and venture capital. To his work experience, Valcrcel adds his academic merits such as a doctorate in economics and business and his degrees in law and in business administration and management. She received the extraordinary doctoral award for her research in economics and social entrepreneurship, impact measurement, social innovation, CSR and social investments, and has several courses at ESADE, IESE and Harvard in public management and social leadership.

Currently, Mercedes Valcrcel is CEO of Fundacin Generation Spain and member of the board of directors of SAAT de Banque Triodos. She is a collaborator in social entrepreneurship and rural development at Cives Mundi and a member of the Advisory Council for Entrepreneurship and Social Innovation at Camilo Jos Cela University. She is also co-director and professor of the expert course in social entrepreneurship at UNED, coordinator of the sustainable development and finance module of the Master in competitive social transformation at the Complutense University of Madrid and professor of the Master in directive management of NGOs and the Master in sustainable development and CSR from UNED.

Mercedes Valcrcel is very active in the dissemination of public studies and analyzes. In a recent interview, he pointed out that people over 45 have great difficulty in continuing in their business due to the changes they are going through and that, therefore, the business world must adopt a working position of collaboration with different actors such as the administration. , private companies and social entities to support them in their continuing education.

