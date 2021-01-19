Mercer Adds To Salary On Demand With Accrual

Mercer, a global human talent management consultancy, reinforces its commitment to cutting-edge technological tools to provide its clients with intelligent solutions tailored to today’s needs. In this way, it has concluded an agreement with Accrual with the objective of being able to offer its customers an added value to its eBenefits Solutions service: the integral solution that Mercer has developed to help organizations in the design and management of their programs. of benefits. form that meet the needs of employees and reinforce their commitment to the organization.

With Accrual, Mercer adds a solution to collect on demand and thus earn salary at any time. “With this innovative advantage, our clients will be able to offer their employees an advantage that sets them apart from their competitors. Right now, attracting and retaining talent, as well as their motivation to increase their productivity is crucial to overcome the difficult situation we are going through ”, explains Maria Luisa Oliva, Director of eBenefits Solutions at Mercer Espaa.

Mercer has decided to offer this new service to its customers. With Accrual, organizations will be able to take on this new challenge and give their employees instant access to the proportional share of the salary they have generated throughout the month, without having to wait for their paycheck at the end of the month. This advantage will allow them to avoid other sources of liquidity which can be very expensive. “Accrual is more than a regular app for employees. This allows us to obtain financial freedom ”, assures Fernando Cabello-Astolfi, co-founder of Devengo.

With Accrual, only a minimum management cost needs to be paid. “The App reflects your income as you generate it with your work and allows you to make an automatic transfer to your bank account with a clear management cost and without surprises”, concludes Alberto Molpeceres, co-founder of the startup.

This agreement broadens the range of business benefits Mercer offers to its customers and positions Accrual as an innovative benefit that improves the financial well-being of workers. Likewise, it shows that employee benefits are the key for organizations to move forward and responds to the challenge of companies to meet the needs of their workers.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital