Merkle Academy, synonymous with professional success

87% of Merkle Academy participants pass the first phase of the program and start their internship

BY RRHHDigital, 11:00 a.m. – July 18, 2021



The consulting firm Merkle, specializing in customer experience management and belonging to the international group dentsu, is today entering the second stage of its Merkle Academy, its theoretical and practical program for training digital talents. 87% of those who submitted their study project have successfully passed the theoretical phase and are now starting their six months paid internship at the company’s headquarters in Gijn. There are a total of 20 young people selected, after having passed the entrance exams and having registered some withdrawals in these months of training.

The average profile of these CVs is a 26-year-old person, residing in Asturias, who has just completed his studies in Computer Engineering, Telecommunications, Biotechnology or his cycle of Higher Diploma training. Students will work in the Data & Tech, Insights & Analytics and Customer Experience areas of the company, which are the different disciplines in which Merkle specializes in order to develop unique and personalized customer experiences.

With his internship, Merkle surpassed 200 people in his team for the first time in the company and further his strong commitment to attract future data professionals and create a national pool of digital talent on the consulting firm’s workforce. in Spain. In the first edition of Merkle Academy, the employability rate was 73%. Currently, the consulting firm with a strong international presence plans to convene two annual editions of the Merkle Academy, with which 60 young people will be trained.

