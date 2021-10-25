messenger-rna-vaccines-and-the-combination-regimen-with-astrazeneca-are-the-most-effective-against-covid

Vaccines have put a stop to covid in Spain. The clinical trials had already confirmed this before starting mass vaccination, and the reduction in deaths and hospitalizations among vulnerable groups during 2021 consolidated the evidence. Now, a study by the Ministry of Health on the impact of the massive campaign of punctures in Spain once again attests that buffering effect of vaccines on the epidemic curve: the reduction in the risk of hospitalization and death exceeds 90% in most age groups. All the vaccines marketed in Spain have had a good effect, although some more than others: messenger RNA preparations (Pfizer or Moderna) are the most effective against hospitalization and death, although the combination of the first dose of AstraZeneca and a second from Pfizer or Moderna reduces the risk of infection by 90%, above all other formulas. Janssen’s is the vaccine with the lowest effectiveness (56%) for symptomatic infection, but still being high for the most serious effects of covid.

With 37 million people vaccinated (the 78, 4% of the population), Spain has become one of the countries with the best vaccination rates and faces the winter with the lowest incidence since the summer of 2020: they are 44, 5 cases per 100. inhabitants a 14 days. The protection conferred by vaccines, added to a progressive de-escalation of the social restriction measures that weigh on the street, has led to a reduction in the transmission of the virus and has alleviated the care pressure on hospitals: less than 5% of beds intensive care units are occupied by patients with covid.

Experts agree that the effect of punctures has been the capital weapon to contain the spread of the virus. “The vaccination of the older age groups before the summer meant that during the months of July and August the incidence remained relatively low in those groups, unlike the incidence in the age groups of less than 40 years, to a large extent not vaccinated ”, states the Health report. The fatality, the study adds, has also been decreasing since the vaccination campaign began: “This fact is more evident in those older than 60 years, where it was halved between the third and fifth epidemic wave ”. Spain has already begun to administer booster doses to older groups to prevent immunity from lowering: the elderly in nursing homes have already been injected and as of this Monday the administration of the flu vaccine will be combined with that of the covid among septuagenarians.

The Health report plasma with real population what scientists referred to in the limited space of clinical trials. The effectiveness, which indicates the proportion in which the risk of infection, hospitalization or death from covid is reduced in real life in vaccinated compared to unvaccinated people, is high for all drugs. After studying a group of people vaccinated in June between 50 and 59 years, the only one who at that time could receive the available vaccines, Health concluded that the reduction in the risk of infection ranges from 64% (Janssen) to 90% (AstraZeneca and second dose of Pfizer or Moderna). Likewise, the effectiveness against hospitalization is between 86% of Janssen and 98 % of the complete vaccination cycle with Moderna or the so-called heterologous regimen of AstraZeneca with another dose of messenger RNA vaccines.

Messenger RNA vaccines and, specifically, Moderna’s, turned out to have the greater effectiveness against symptomatic infection (89%) and hospitalizations. The effectiveness against deaths was 97% with Pfizer and 94% with Moderna, while with Janssen’s was 89%. The two-dose AstraZeneca regimen was effective against symptomatic infection of 68%, of 97% against hospitalization. The report does not report data on deaths from this last drug.

The study, however, clarifies the limitations of the research and points out, for example, that there may be base differences between the people who received the different types of vaccines and that the oscillations are more linked to the population to which the drug was applied than to the drug itself. For example, vaccination with Janssen prioritized vulnerable groups based on their socioeconomic status, while vaccination with AstraZeneca was initially limited to essential personnel, such as teachers. These are groups with different dynamics of life, protection and exposure and, furthermore, in this case, the studies focused on infections limited to the summer months, especially August, which is a non-school period and where teachers have less interaction.

Janssen has been the vaccine that, despite its good results, has the lowest effectiveness compared to the others. In fact, in the comparison of risks made by Health in its report, it indicates that the risk of infection of any level of severity during the month of August was 2, 17 times higher for people vaccinated with Janssen than those who received the full Pfizer regimen. Precisely, the Vaccine Conference of the Ministry of Health is studying administering a second dose of messenger RNA (Pfizer or Moderna) to the almost two million people who received the Janssen single-dose vaccine.

Medium-term effectiveness

Health has also analyzed whether the effectiveness is maintained in the medium term, after several months. “In the general population, the results show a high effectiveness of the vaccines in the different age groups, which is maintained over time even after several months of vaccination and after the arrival and expansion of the delta variant at the end of June” , solves the study. Although there are slight oscillations by age groups. Thus, the research details that, among those older than 80 vaccinated from April to July, the effectiveness remains above 90% against infection, hospitalization and death; although it falls slightly —between three and five percentage points— in the group of people of this age vaccinated in March. “It is difficult to establish with certainty if the lower protection is due to the fact that the people vaccinated in March have lost part of the protection of the vaccine, or if it is due to the fact that they had a lower initial effectiveness,” the study clarifies.

In people aged 68, whose vaccination began in April, a slight reduction in the effectiveness of those vaccinated in that month compared to those who received the prick between May and July. In April, the effectiveness ranged from 83% to 86%, while those vaccinated between May and July ranged from 90% to 97% .

Another study, based on the crossing of vaccination records against covid with the information system of covid laboratory tests, found that both in the group of 70 to 79 years as among octogenarians and people over age there is a relative drop in effectiveness between the 10% and the 30% at the end of one month after the complete vaccination. “The difference increases with the time elapsed since the inoculation of the drug, becoming the risk of infection 2, 24 times higher in people vaccinated in March compared to those vaccinated in June, ”the ministry’s report states. Although he clarifies that these results are relative and must be contextualized: “An increase of two times over a low risk continues to be low, not putting the effectiveness of the program at risk.”