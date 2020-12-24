meteor falls from the sky in China: a huge fireball suddenly fell from the sky in China

Strong points:

A huge fireball appeared in the sky over southern China and fell to the ground very quickly. This huge ring of fire fell from the sky, the inhabitants were in panic. While the reason for the fire falling from the sky was not immediately clear, local media raised the possibility that a bright meteorite fell.

There were no casualties due to the fall of this immense ring of fire. According to the DailyMail report, many videos of this fireball falling on Chinese social media have gone viral. This incident is from Nangqian of Qinghai Province, China. The incident happened at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Local people said they heard a loud voice as well. In a viral video on Chinese social media, this sphere of fire is seen to have fallen to the earth, tearing the darkness apart.

A fireball appears in the sky in China

‘Looked like a giant meteor’

Dan Ba, a local citizen, said he saw the fireball as he was carrying his child to school. He said that this mysterious fireball was small at first, but after three minutes it became very big and shiny. Yu Jun, the lead author of Chinese science website Guoqar, told Beijing News that the fire looked like a giant, very bright meteor.

On the other hand, the Earthquake Network Center of China said it recorded the incident. He posted a statement on social media saying that this suspected meteorite fell between Nangqian County and Yusu County around 7:25 a.m. The Nansiang County government said it had come to know about the case but did not was not fully informed.