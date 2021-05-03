meteor showers 2021: Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower: The star shower will come from the sky on Thursday, the day will be like day – eta aquarids meteor rain at its peak Thursday, know how to see the meteor shower in India

Washington

U.S. space agency NASA said there would be a star shower from the sky on Thursday this week. During this time, around 20 stars will be seen breaking every hour overnight. Indeed, the Eta Aquarids meteor shower will remain at its peak on Thursday. This downpour was caused by the passage of earth near the wreckage of Comet Haley in 1986. The speed of which is slow now, but it will be highest on Thursday.

Stunning views will be seen on the night of May 6

NASA said that on the night of May 6, the star shower can be seen from the sky in many countries around the world. This incident can be seen sporadically until Saturday. NASA said you won’t need a telescope to see this star shower, although you might have to wait a long time. Therefore, look for good options to sit under the open sky at night.

The stars can be seen without binoculars

This shower can be best seen in the southern hemisphere. However, it will also be visible in most parts of the earth. NASA says the best way to see a meteor shower is to watch it without any equipment. You just pick a dark location and watch the clear sky from there.

This view is seen annually in April and May

The Eta Aquarids are named after the constellation Aquarius (Aquarius). We see it falling every year in April and May. For the inhabitants of the northern hemisphere, the brightness of the sky will not be very high, so these should be seen on the horizon in the southern direction. At the same time, people living in the southern hemisphere will see this star splash quite brightly.

Meteor showers will be seen with a long query

NASA wrote on its website that the glow of the constellation Eta Aquarids of Aquarius will be more visible in the southern hemisphere. During this time, they will be seen in the sky with long tails spreading light. According to the Royal Museum Greenwich, you should step away from lampposts and light to find a safe, dark place to see the best path.

So every year we give

Meteorites are fragments that enter the atmosphere at speeds of up to 148,000 miles per hour. Due to friction with the Earth’s atmosphere, these objects made of ice, steam and rock seem to leave a trail of light. The main reason for their birth is by the way of a large comet from the earth. These comets pass a long time ago and leave small pieces behind them. Therefore, each year this shower of stars appears on a fixed date.