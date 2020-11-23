meteorite indonesia: priceless ‘treasure’ fell from sky at home, man didn’t say millionaire, cheated on me – irish casket maker says he feels cheated after selling a meteorite rare

Strong points:

Indonesian casket Josua, who came into the limelight after obtaining the meteorite, said he was not a millionaire and had been cheated.

Indonesian coffin builder Josua Hutagalung, who suddenly appeared in the limelight around the world after suffering from meteorites that are 4.5 billion years old, said he had not become a millionaire. They were deceived. Earlier reports said Joshua received around Rs 14 crore in exchange for the meteorite. Josua said he only received Rs 10 lakh for this meteorite.

Josua said he sold this meteorite for only $ 14,000 or about $ 1 million. He said he felt cheated in selling the meteorite for such a low price. Joshua said, “I spent all my money helping my family, helping the poor and building a church.” Now this meteorite has been placed at Arizona State University.

In fact, the figure of Rs 14 crore came when the ad was posted for its auction on eBay. Lawrence Garvy, a professor at the University of Arizona, said such reports have come up several times. People drop a piece of space and they see it as precious. He said 80% of meteorites are useless.

Large hole in the roof of the house due to a falling meteorite

At the time of the meteorite fall, Josua was working next to his home in Kolang in North Sumatra. The weight of the stone falling from this sky is about 2.1 kg. The meteorite collapsed into a large hole in the roof of his house. Not only that, the meteorite fell into the ground 15 cm. Josua said when he took it off the ground it was very hot and partially broken.

Josua said the sound of the falling meteorite was so loud that many parts of his house were shaken. He said, “When I saw the roof it was broken. I very much doubt that this stone has definitely fallen from the sky that many people call a meteorite. This is because it is almost impossible to throw someone on my roof. Local people said they heard the sound of a very loud explosion which also rocked their house.