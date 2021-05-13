Meteorite water: Water on ancient meteorite could unravel mysteries of universe: water marks found in ancient meteorites

Water is one of the most important needs for life, and water or ice has been discovered from the moon to Mars, even outside the earth. Apart from these, water particles were also found inside solid minerals, indicating the presence of water in the story. Likewise, scientists have found water in salt crystals in a meteorite. When a meteorite, which was once part of an asteroid, fell to Earth, scientists studied its fragments and discovered that the salt found in this meteorite of the ordinal chondrite class also came from elsewhere.

4.6 billion year old coin

Dr Akira Suchiyama, visiting research professor at Ritsumikan University, and his colleagues wanted to know if the water contained in the solid could be found as calcium carbonate (calcite) in these meteorites of the carbonaceous chondrite class. . These meteorites come from asteroids that formed at the start of the solar system. For this, the Sutter’s Mill meteorite was studied, which was part of the asteroid 4.6 billion years ago.

This discovery is very important

The researchers discovered a calcite crystal containing a very small amount of liquid and 15% carbon dioxide. This confirms that ancient carbon trails can contain both water and carbon dioxide inside the calcite crystals. The most interesting thing is that this discovery becomes even more important because of the trace of water in the piece of asteroid made billions of years ago.

Where was this asteroid?

According to one estimate, when these crystals formed, there would have been water and carbon dioxide stored inside the asteroids. This means that the asteroid will be formed in a place where the temperature is such that water and carbon dioxide freeze. Such a place in the solar system may be near Jupiter or even further outside. From there this asteroid entered and its pieces crashed into the earth.

How did you come to Earth?

More recently, there has been a possibility in other theories that asteroids containing water and carbon dioxide formed before Jupiter's orbit and then moved towards the sun. According to this, due to the gravity of Jupiter, these asteroids could have moved into the interior of the solar system. Dr Akira says this discovery also shows the ability of our advanced microscopy, with the help of which a small particle several billion years old could be detected.

NASA has also been involved in the search for meteorites.