Metroidvania pushed back again – Old Sport Republic

Game News Axiom Verge 2: Metroidvania Postponed Again Posted on May 25th, 2021 at 7:26 pm In 2015 Thomas Happ released Axiom Verge, a very enjoyable Metroidvania that has been praised by gamers and critics. In 2019, the developer announced a sequel without considering the pandemic and other difficulties. Axiom Verge 2, which was first announced for late 2020, was then postponed to the first quarter of 2021. This quarter has been over for almost two months and the stock hasn’t been mentioned yet. In fact, Axiom Verge 2 has been postponed again as its release has now been suspended between June 1st and September 30th. The announcement was made by Thomas Happ himself during an interview that was part of an IGN documentary. He explains that he needs more time to perfect his game and avoid any form of overhaul. As a reminder, Axiom Verge 2 is expected on Nintendo Switch and on PC via the Epic Games Store. Buy Axiom Verge from FNAC By MalloDelic, Jeuxvideo.com Journalist MP