Mexico City metro viaduct collapses on the road Photos and videos: see the big accident due to the fall of the metro bridge in Mexico City

Mexico

In the Mexican capital, Mexico City, 23 people were buried under debris after a pillar of a metro bridge collapsed on Monday evening. At the time of this accident, several bogias of the metro train passing over the bridge remained stuck in the air. At least 70 people are said to have been injured in the crash, many of whom are in critical condition.

Debris still being removed from the crash site

The emergency services and rescuers who arrived at the scene immediately after the accident began the work of evacuating the people trapped under the debris. Debris is still being cleared with a crane on site. Rescuers and rescuers are looking for people stranded near the wreckage. Many people traveling on the metro were also reportedly injured, although this could not be confirmed.

The mayor said – the condition of many injured is critical

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Shinboum said 49 of the injured had been hospitalized and seven of them were in critical condition and undergoing surgery. Shinboum said a motorist was safely ejected from the scene, which was stuck on the side of the road. Many rescuers are digging under the rubble.

The accident occurred due to the fall of the pillar of the metro bridge

The mayor said the accident happened due to the collapse of the bridge pillar. Part of the bridge collapsed onto the road after the post collapsed, leaving several cars under the debris. He was concerned that some people might be trapped inside the metro line as well. They said we don’t know if they’re alive or not. Unfortunately, there are children among those who died, although they did not give detailed information on this.

Many questions were raised about the construction of the metro line

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. local time. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcello Eberard tweeted that a very traumatic event had occurred. Some videos of the incident have also surfaced in which part of the train is damaged and rescuers evacuate people from the rubble. The accident happened on metro line 12. There were allegations of several irregularities in the construction of this line.