Mexico mystery female statue: a mysterious statue of a hundred-year-old ‘goddess’ found in Mexico, expert in wonder – Archeology News

Mexico

Farmers found a six-foot-tall female statue while excavating in a lemon garden in a coastal area of ​​Mexico. Experts say this statue will be either of an elite woman, or a goddess, or both. Experts from the National Institute of Anthropology and History of the country said that for the first time such an idol was found in this region of Huastka. This sculpted statue has fake hair on it.

According to experts, this statue dates from 1450 to 1521. He said that this Taj Mahal El Tajin dates back to Latin American society. The effects of Aztec civilization were found on this statue. Farmers who were digging on New Year’s Day informed the administration of the reception of the then idol. Previously, the place where this statue was found was not known as an archaeological site.

This idol with an open mouth and big eyes remains a mystery to experts. One expert said, “Looking at the fabric of the idol and its gesture, it looks like it could be a ruler or a goddess.” Expert Maldonado said it could be a women’s team or a high political or social level woman in Huastica. Experts claim that women were of great importance in Mexican society during the pre-colonial period.