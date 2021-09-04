MGC Mutua integrates a new member to its General Management

The MGC Mutua insurance company, specializing in the Health and Personnel branches, has appointed Xavier Plana as Deputy Managing Director. From his new position, he will be responsible for the execution of strategic plans, the promotion of the field of technological innovation, as well as the expansion process that the company carries out throughout the national territory.

Xavier Plana is an Actuary, Bachelor in Economic and Commercial Sciences and Financial Analyst. He has extensive international experience having demonstrated his leadership capacity in various companies, including the international consulting firm AV Group where, since its founding, he was CEO for more than 10 years, and also as Managing Partner of the multinational company The Netherlands Triple A – Risk financing in Spain.

Previously, he was Senior Client Development Group at Towers Watson. Previously at Caixa Girona, he held the position of Deputy Managing Director, as well as President and CEO of the Fund’s investment fund manager, among others. Xavier was also a member of the Board of Directors of the College of Actuaries of Catalonia for 8 years, where he currently holds the position of Vice-President.

The values ​​that MGC Mutua transmits, as well as its ability to adapt to the needs of each client, have enabled it to pursue and support its growth over the years, a figure that reflects the high level of acceptance and loyalty of his clients. insured.

Currently, MGC Mutua is the mutualist entity best valued by doctors working in the insurance sector. It should also be noted that, for the second year in a row, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) places it in first position in the ranking of health insurance in Spain.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric