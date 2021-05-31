Mia Khalifa News: Mia Khalifa Sparks Fury Online After Drinking Nazi-Era Wine Tweet Against Israel: Pornstar Mia Khalifa Attacks Israel By Tweeting Nazi-Era Wine Photo

Washington

Porn star Mia Khalifa, who tweeted about the Indian farmers movement, has now embarked on the Israeli-Palestinian dispute. He tweeted a photo of himself drinking alcohol from the Nazi era and wrote that my alcohol was older than your apartheid “state”. In early May, violence erupted between Israel and Palestine over the occupation of East Jerusalem. After which this 28-year-old pornstar raised her voice on social media in favor of Palestine.

Tweeted a bottle of wine made in Nazi France

The liquor bottles shown by Mia Khalifa in this tweet have 1943 written on them. This means that this wine was made when France was occupied by Hitler’s Nazi army. Israel did not even exist then. Mia Khalifa attempted to tease Israel in some way by sharing alcohol made in Nazi France. Because the Nazis slaughtered over two million Jews during that time.

Ruckus on Mia Khalifa’s tweet

After this tweet, this Lebanese American pornstar was also targeted by users of social networks. Jewish Twitter user Hein Magig wrote that you drink wine made in Nazi-occupied France in 1943, while denying thousands of years of Jewish history in our ancestral homeland. Glad you found the perfect pair for your anti-Semitism!

British commentator Darren Grimes wrote: “She should try a drink in Gaza and see how quickly she escapes to Tel Aviv.”

Mia Khalifa also got a foothold in the Indian peasant movement

It is not that Mia Khalifa first entered the business of another country, with which she has nothing to do. In February, pornstar Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and the niece of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted in support of the Indian farmer movement. Khalifa wrote on Instagram that amid farmers protests India cut the internet around New Delhi, what’s going on? “