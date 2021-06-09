Michigan in US reports first case of human hantavirus a woman has contracted fatal respiratory disease

Strong points:

In the American city of Michigan, there is now a risk of infection with the Hanta virus.

Amid the Corona virus disaster, there is now a risk of Hantavirus infection in Michigan, America. A Michigan woman may have been infected with hantavirus. The infected woman was admitted to hospital in serious condition. This woman is said to have come into contact with rats and from them the virus entered the woman.

Michigan health officials said Monday the Washtenau County woman was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from a lung problem. The woman is said to be cleaning the house and during this time she contracted the Hanta virus infection from rats. As of January 2017, there were 728 cases of hantavirus in the United States. US authorities have been monitoring the virus since 1993.

what is hantavirus

Earlier in Yunnan, China, a person died from the Hanta virus. According to experts, hantavirus is spread through contact with rats and squirrels. According to research carried out so far, this virus does not spread through the air or from person to person. But if a person comes in contact with a rat or squirrel, they are at an increased risk of contracting hantavirus. Hantavirus causes hantavirus disease in humans, due to which a person can also die.

What are the symptoms of the Hanta virus

You can easily recognize the symptoms of hantavirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, when a person is infected with hantavirus, they have a fever above 101 degrees, their muscles are sore, and they also experience a headache. Along with this, a person infected with hantavirus also has problems with nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Along with this, a red rash begins to appear on the skin as well.