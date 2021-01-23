Michigan Man Won Billion Dollar Lottery: Person Won Billion Dollar Lottery in Michigan, United States

Strong points:

In Michigan, United States, one person won a billion dollars in the lottery. It is the third heaviest amount in the history of the lottery in the United States. The Michigan Lottery drew 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60 of the winners’ tickets in the draw on Friday night. Among them, the highest ticket number was 24.

The largest number of tickets was 24 among them. The winning ticket was purchased at the “Crozer Store” in the Detroit suburb of Novi. A local Crozer Store spokesperson said: “Today turned out to be life changing for someone from Michigan.” Crozer congratulates Michigan on Michigan’s new billionaire. ”