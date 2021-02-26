microfluidic chip for Covid-10 test: researchers develop new microfluidic chip to simplify Covid-19 test result on your phone in one hour: scientists develop chip to test for corona virus infection, results will come in 1 hour

Now the microfluidic chip will be able to check for corona virus infection. The technology developed by American scientists will detect the corona protein. It will be found on people’s mobile within the hour. Results of the corona investigation in Washington

Scientists have developed a special chip the size of a ticket that will facilitate the Kovid-19 probe and get results on the smartphone in under 55 minutes. A microfluidic chip developed by scientists at Rice University in the United States analyzes the nucleocapsid (N) of SARS Cove-2 in finger blood samples.

Chip will check the blood sample

According to the study published in the research journal ACS Sensors, the core (N) protein of SARS Cove 2 is measured as a Kovid-19 biomarker from blood serum pierced on a chip finger. The nanobiides bind the SARS Cove-2N protein to the chip and transmit it to an electrochemical sensor which detects the amount of the biomarker.

This method is simpler than the RT-PCR test

The researchers said this method of investigation is much easier than RT-PCR testing. Student Peter Lilihoj said you can do the whole survey process in one place. It is also easy to use. There is also no need for a laboratory in this area.

University researchers developed a “microneedle patch” last year to detect malaria. Investigators examined this with blood samples from healthy people and people infected with Kovid-19 for examination. The researchers said the microchip detects the SARSKOV2N protein in up to 55 minutes.