microfossil fungi: Fungus Microfossil discovered: Fungus fossils discovered

Washington

Until now, it was believed that fungi began to form 24 million years ago, but a recent discovery revealed that these spore-producing organisms formed even earlier. A 63.5-million-year-old microorganism has been discovered by a team of international scientists. This is the oldest record ever found in rocks in China.

The researchers said these fossils formed during the Idiakaran period, when the planet was emerging from the Ice Age, and microorganisms may have played an important role during this time. These would have intensified the chemical composition and transported phosphorus to the sea, thus increasing the productivity of aquatic animals.

Can get many answers

This discovery was made “suddenly” inside the rock found in China. It is believed that if it really is such an ancient fossil, it will be able to answer the big questions about climate change and life on earth in ancient times. This fossil has many branches, folded filament and a staircase branch system. When the Ice Age hit Earth, the ocean surface froze for a mile and the environment became so harsh that creatures could no longer live.

The Earth came out of it and started to become a more complex biosphere than before, which has become a puzzle for scientists. Scientists believe that microbial enzymes such as fungi can recycle important nutrients by breaking down rocks. Fungi live in the roots of plants from where they mobilize minerals such as phosphorus.