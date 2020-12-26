Microplastics first found in veneers of unborn babies and wombs Cyborg Babies: Microplastics have reached the place of the unborn child for the first time in the world

Strong points:

Microplastic Now, for the first time in the world, researchers have also discovered an unborn baby in the placenta. Researchers say that the access of microplastics to the placenta is a “matter of great concern.” Rome

Microplastics, which have reached all corners of the earth, now for the first time in the world, researchers have also found in place of the unborn child. The researchers say that microplastics reaching the placenta of an unborn child are “of great concern.” The placenta of an unborn child forms in the uterus during pregnancy. It is through this placenta that the child receives oxygen and food inside the stomach and that the waste leaves it.

The researchers revealed this in research published in the journal Environment International. The effect of microplastics on health has not yet been established, but scientists claim that these microplastics can carry chemicals that can harm the baby for a long time or damage the immune system of the fetus. Can.

Microplastics reaching the placenta from cosmetics

Research has shown that this microplastic was found in the placenta of four healthy women and that these women were normal during pregnancy and gave birth in the normal way. He said that micro-plastic was found in the placenta on the child’s side and the part of the placenta on the mother’s side. In addition, microplastics are also found in the membrane where the fetus develops.

During this time, a dozen plastics were found. However, only 4% of the placenta has been studied by researchers. This suggests that the number of microplastics inside the placenta may be higher. The plastics found in the study are blue, red, orange and pink and were originally transported to the placenta from packaging, paints or cosmetics and personal care products. All of these microplastics were 10 microns and could easily pass through the blood. These can also have entered the bodies of plastic children, but the researchers were unable to detect this.