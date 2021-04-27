Microsoft 365 apps now available on Amazon Fire tablets

Fighting against the Google ecosystem and its Play services is not at all easy. Huawei, after the American veto, is trying the same thing with Harmony and with its smartphones and tablets. Amazon was one of the first to try a fork of Android with its disastrous tablets and smartphone. Now, Amazon Fire tablets are gaining an ally at Microsoft.

Amazon Fire already has Microsoft 365 apps

Microsoft has long been one of the most open companies, offering its services on all operating systems. Who was going to say it after his old ways. However, the Redmond giant saw that it is better to be present everywhere and call on your services.

Today, they arrive on Amazon Appstore Office and OneNote to extend the exceptional offer of Microsoft applications on these tablets. We can already find apps like Outlook, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, Bing, Teams or OneDrive. This allows us Amazon tablets to have a great impact on productivity. But this is no accident.

The Redmond giant has perfectly timed to accompany the launch of the new Amazon Fire HD 10. This new tablet is offered with a removable keyboard and a 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription. The bundle is available for pre-order in the US, Canada, UK, Germany and Japan starting today.

With this movement, Amazon Fire tablets want to be a very economical alternative to well-established Apple tablets. For $ 219, they offer a tablet with a keyboard and a subscription for Microsoft 365. Obviously, they can’t compete with Surface or iPad, but they do offer a budget alternative for students who need the Office suite and a computer. small tablet, but with great specs. A great alliance between two of the biggest companies in the world.