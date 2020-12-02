Microsoft acquires the E-Sports Smash.GG platform

We know that Microsoft has invested heavily in games and hardware companies throughout 2020. The company announced later this year that it was buying Bethesda for more than $ 7 billion and today it is announcing the acquisition of another company, Smash.gg.

Microsoft enters the world of esports with Smash.GG

So what is Smash.GG? It is a community-driven esports platform that focuses on growing competitive communities. Posted today as an announcement on the company’s website, Microsoft is acquiring the company for an undisclosed amount:

Since our beginnings in 2015, our goal has been to create active esports scenes around the games people love to play. Today, we’re excited to take the next step on this journey by joining Microsoft to help strengthen our existing relationships and explore new opportunities. Smash.gg will remain a self-service esports platform available to tournament organizers from all gaming communities.

Smash.GG is an online platform that makes it easy to create and organize esports events. While we’re not exactly sure why Microsoft is buying this company, one thing is clear Microsoft sees a future for esports and wants to be a part of the action. And given that esports is expected to generate around $ 1 billion in revenue in 2020, this is a potentially big bet for Microsoft.

Esports is growing in popularity and although it is not yet very popular, the segment is growing rapidly with popular titles offering millions of dollars in prizes for top tournaments. With Smash.GG joining the Xbox portfolio, it’s clear that Microsoft is planning to dive into this segment.