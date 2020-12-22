Microsoft Alliance – Google against a company that spied on Catalan politicians

A group of large tech companies such as Microsoft, Google, Cisco and VMWare have joined the fight against NSO Group. The Israeli company is famous for exploiting a vulnerability in WhatsApp, which the company has previously sued, to access data from up to 1,400 devices.

NSO Group responded to the lawsuit by claiming that it enjoys “sovereign immunity” because it sells its spyware tools to governments around the world. However, a judge decided not to agree with them, and on that occasion companies like Microsoft and Google joined in the lawsuit.

Microsoft: “Cyber-mercenaries don’t deserve immunity”

The people of Redmond published a blog post explaining the reasons NSO Group should not be granted sovereign immunity. In fact, they go one step further, calling them “cyber-mercenaries” by selling their tools to anyone who pays the price, for whatever purpose.

First, Microsoft says NSO Group’s “guns” can be really dangerous if they fall into the wrong hands. The second argument they put forward is that tools developed by private companies are not subject to the same rules as those developed by government agencies.

Finally, the third argument is that the use of these tools constitutes a threat against human rights. The Israeli company tells The Verge that spyware is being used by government agencies and that they will investigate any malicious use.

Roger Torrent, Anna Gabriel and Jeff Bezos, among those affected by Pegasus

Pegasus is the spyware tool developed by the NSO group that took advantage of the WhatsApp vulnerability to access smartphone data. The scandal had a big impact last summer because of the personalities affected.

Nationally, Pegasus was used to spy on Catalan independence politicians. Supposedly, the Spanish government, a customer of the company since 2015 according to a former employee, used the tool to access Roger Torrent and Anna Gabriel’s cell phones.

Crossing the borders, we find the case of Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. According to an investigation, the government of Saudi Arabia accessed data on Bezos’ iPhone X. It came after the Washington Post, which he owns, published a controversial article on the Saudi crown.