Microsoft and Google will once again be declared enemies

According to The Financial Times and Bloomberg, Microsoft and Google signed a truce 6 years ago to avoid legal battles. However, it seems that this “non-aggression pact” ended last April. The two North American giants have carte blanche to take up arms again. Google could already have taken the first steps.

A 6-year truce is coming to an end

As The Verge reports, we already have in front of us clues that the truce has expired. Recently, Google publicly attacked Microsoft for trying to “break the way the open web works,” shortly after the company founded by Gates and Allen backed a lawsuit in Australia that sought to force Google to pay media for its content. . Microsoft has also criticized Google’s near-monopoly control of the advertising market, forcing the media to use “Big G” tools.

Source: Microsofters

According to the Financial Times, this agreement between the two giants was intended to go further and promote cooperation between the two companies. However, this is something we’ve barely seen evidence of and, the few we’ve seen, have been nondirectional, like Microsoft’s contributions to the Chromium open source project.

Microsoft and Google: ready for war

Those of Redmond hoped to be able to integrate Google Play into the Microsoft Store of Windows 11. But in the end it was not possible and they had to turn to Amazon and its modest application store. This is not the first time that Google has sought to take advantage of its position to put stones in Microsoft’s path. Does anyone remember the complete lack of Google apps on Windows Phone throughout its existence? And the complaint filed by Google to withdraw the YouTube application for Windows Phone developed by Microsoft?

While the most tense times have been under the tenures of other executives (like the infamous Microsoft-promoted Scroogled campaign), there’s no guarantee that we won’t be able to relive something similar again. The new Microsoft is much less looking for confrontation than its predecessor, but it remains a tech giant that will do whatever it deems necessary to defend its interests. Has Google already thrown the first stone by not allowing the integration of Google Play in Windows 11?