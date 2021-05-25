Microsoft announces Project Reunion 0.8 in build 2021

Today, Build 2021 begins and we can already talk about the news that Microsoft is working on. Project Reunion, the framework that wants to unite the UWP and Win32 development platforms, arrives with new features in version 0.8 after its last launch in March. First of all and before we go into details, it is now supported from version 1809. This encompasses over 90% of Windows 10 users.

Porject Reunion 0.8 now available with WinUI 3 and WebView 2 support

Among the most notable elements of this version of Project Reunion we find the support for .NET 5, WinUI 3 and WebView 2. We will explain to you, within our possibilities, what these changes imply within Project Reunion . Remember that Microsoft wants to put an end to the differences between Windows apps, and it’s just apps.

Project Reunion is a project that aims to make it easier for Windows application developers to use the Win32 and UWP development APIs. Microsoft’s vision for Project Reunion is that it becomes the framework for building Windows apps in the future, minimizing the gap between Win32 and UWP apps and simply calling them all “Windows apps” instead. According to Microsoft itself:

With Project Reunion, we will have access to modern Windows technologies and new features, in addition to the best existing desktop features (Win32). We have access to consistent and modern interactions and user experience with WinUI 3. As well as excellent system performance and better autonomy for applications. That’s why we’re excited to announce a preview of Project Reunion 0.8 so you can seamlessly build and modernize your Windows apps for cloud and client endpoints. Be able to create device hardware optimized experiences with hassle-free and sustainable application discovery and management for Arm64.

Project Reunion 0.8 integrates support for WinUI 3 and WebView 2, providing modern technologies allowing developers to update their applications with more modern interfaces. Or use the Microsoft Edge rendering engine for web content.

With Reunion 0.8 supports .NET 5 applications, including support for Windows Presentation Foundation and Windows Forms applications. One of the advantages of Project Reunion is that it is independent of Windows. This means that developers can build their apps knowing that it will work from Windows 10 version 1809.