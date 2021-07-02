Microsoft buys AT & T’s network technology and will boost its 5G

Microsoft’s commitment to 5G networks is incredible. Over the past year, we have seen several purchases related to this industry, such as Confirmed Networks and Metaswitch Networks. The circle has now come full circle with the purchase of AT&T Cloud Network Technology, which also includes an agreement whereby Microsoft will enhance AT & T’s 5G networks.

Microsoft bets big on 5G with purchase of AT&T Cloud Network Technology

Yesterday, it was announced that AT&T will be moving its 5G mobile network to the Microsoft cloud. AT & T’s 5G kernel, the software at the heart of the 5G network that connects mobile users and IoT devices to the internet and other services, will be the first service to migrate to Azure. AT&T will bring more of your current and future network workloads to Azure for operators.

Microsoft has announced that it will acquire AT & T’s Network Cloud platform technology (the platform that powers AT & T’s 5G core network) and talent to further strengthen its 5G cloud technologies. In addition, Microsoft will acquire AT & T’s lifecycle engineering and management software. This is used to develop and implement a carrier class cloud running containerized or virtualized network services. Microsoft will make this platform available to other network operators through Azure for Operators.

Microsoft will immediately take responsibility for the implementation and software development of AT&T Network Cloud and bring AT&T’s existing network cloud to Azure over the next three years.

Azure for Operators, the new branch of networks

“AT&T has one of the most powerful global backbones in the world, serving hundreds of millions of subscribers. Our Network Cloud team has proven that operating a network in the cloud drives speed, security, cost improvement, and innovation. Microsoft’s decision to acquire these assets is a testament to the operator’s leadership in network virtualization, a culture of innovation and the achievement of a telecom-grade cloud stack, ”said Andre Fuetsch, Executive Vice President and CTO of AT&T. “The next step is to make this capability accessible to operators around the world and make sure you have the resources to continue to evolve and improve. And do it safely. Microsoft’s cloud expertise and global reach make it the ideal solution for this next phase. “

Azure is fully committed to a new opportunity, to guarantee the necessary infrastructure for operators. Cloud technology that will evolve and grow along with Azure and encompass the aforementioned acquisitions.