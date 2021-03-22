Microsoft changes the name of Xbox Live to Xbox Network. This rebranding has recently started creeping into the Xbox dashboard for beta users. Now those at Redmond have confirmed that this rebranding will take place with immediate effect in statements to The Verge.

Xbox Live gives way to the Xbox network

The Xbox Network is no more and no less than the Xbox online service. The goal is to distinguish this particular service from Xbox Live Gold, which offers a number of additional benefits. It is reminiscent of the famous Sony PSN (PlayStation Network).

It’s no secret that Microsoft wants users to pay for Game Pass membership and gradually stop paying for Xbox Live Gold. In fact, months ago, we suffered a great controversy because the North American giant clumsily tried to force this transition by announcing a rise in the price of gold. The criticisms they received from the press and users resulted in an immediate rectification.

As we know, Microsoft plans to remove the Xbox network subscription requirement in order to enjoy free games in the coming months. This is a feature that users have demanded very vehemently over the past few years and will finally be able to have their requests fulfilled.