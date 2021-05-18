Microsoft confirms the death of Windows 10X. Windows 10 is the priority.

Just 11 days ago, we informed you that everything indicated that Microsoft had canceled Windows 10X to focus on the next big version of Windows 10 known in code as “Sun Valley”. Now those rumors that were an open secret have come true thanks to official confirmation from Microsoft itself.

May 18, 2021 – Official Windows 10X death date

Microsoft took advantage of the Windows 10 May 2021 update (version 21H1) release to announce the fateful outcome of Windows 10X. Its new lightweight operating system, built from the ground up and focused on competing with Google’s Chromebooks, will not be released.

As Microsoft is washing its hands by not confirming the definitive death of Windows 10X, it doesn’t look like they’re going to resurrect it anytime soon. As the post itself confirms, they are working to bring the main innovations of this operating system to Windows 10.

After a full year of analysis and conversations with users, we realized that the technology behind Windows 10X could be useful in more ways and serve more customers than we initially imagined. We concluded that 10X technology should not be available only to a small group of consumers.

Rather than bringing a product called Windows 10X to market in 2021, we are building on the lessons learned from our journey so far and accelerating the integration of key 10X technologies into other parts of Windows and other products of Windows. the company. In fact, some of that is already present in the latest versions of Windows Insider, like the container technology for the apps that we’re integrating into products like Microsoft Defender Application Guard, the revamped voice dictation experience, and the new keyboard. tactile.

Our teams continue to invest in areas where Windows 10X technology will help meet the needs of our customers and assess the hardware and software experiences that will be useful in the future.

From this text, we can deduce what has happened in recent months. As we’ve pointed out on other occasions, the lack of native support for Win32 applications has once again been a big stone in the shoe. Microsoft has come to the conclusion that users are not asking for a new operating system but would rather enjoy a better Windows 10.

Windows 10X will live … on Windows 10

That’s where Sun Valley and the Windows 10 21H2 update that will arrive later this year come in. This huge visual revamp of Windows 10 will mark a before and after in the operating system’s future.

Microsoft will integrate new animations, sounds and tactile features into Windows 10. In addition, the system will have renewed native applications and a file explorer with an interface conforming to the new design. We will even have a new taskbar built with modern code and with a focused design, a new Start menu and much more. Most of these features originated in Windows 10X and will come in Windows 10 with minor changes.