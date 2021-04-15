Microsoft Edge 90 with child protection now available

Just in time, Microsoft Edge 90 is here and we need to highlight child protection as one of the main novelties. The idea, as you can imagine, is to provide safe browsing for children.

Microsoft Edge 90 now available to everyone

There are two separate settings for child protection. We have a setting for children ages 5 to 8 and another for ages 9 to 11. Just select the option in the profile selector in the upper right corner. Then you have to access it via “Child mode”. To return to the full version, we will need to identify ourselves in our account so that the children cannot leave this way.

First of all, follow-up prevention is at the highest level of child protection no matter what age group we choose. In Microsoft Edge, there is also a whitelist with 70 web pages that we can customize. Additionally, Bing SafeSearch ensures that all adult content is blocked.

All of this content is for both age groups, but we are choosing the 9-12 age group. For example, there is a news section on the New Tab page with MSN content for kids. These can be about science, fun facts, animals, etc. There are also browser themes based on Disney titles like Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Cars, Toy Story, and Coco.

Besides Kids Mode, there are other minor new features in Microsoft Edge, like better history search. The idea is to make your search terms look a bit more like natural language. So instead of trying to remember the name of that book that caught your eye while shopping yesterday, you can search for something like “yesterday’s book”.

Password Monitor is now available to everyone. It actually started rolling out in January, but it should be available to everyone now. It lets us know if any of your passwords have been found on the dark web.