Microsoft Edge 92 now available. Discover all the news

Microsoft today announced the launch of Edge 92, the latest version of its all-new browser that brings some exciting news. As usual, those of Redmond wanted to highlight the most interesting features provided by this new version.

What’s new in Microsoft Edge 92

The first of these new features incorporated by Edge 92 concerns security. Microsoft has updated the password manager so that it now tells us if our password is strong enough. In addition, it will inform us if we are already using it on other websites and services.

The Edge team also wanted to highlight in the version 92 notes that the browser can work on our phone as a real password manager, allowing us to use our Edge credentials in all kinds of downloaded apps. such as Instagram or Pinterest.

On the other hand, Edge 92 now allows you to send screenshots to collections. This is of great interest to those who are collecting information for an investigation. Whether it’s school or work, the Collections are a great ally. In addition, New Tab pages now include the ability to rate items with an emoji.

Beyond Edge 92, the Redmond giant is also highlighting the new shopping experience for the start of the school year. Bing will take care of highlighting the offers for us and adding the relevant products by displaying the offers. This way we will save time and money when it comes to getting organized for the new school year.

Finally, the new Outlook extension for Microsoft Edge also stands out. This, as we had previously planned, allows us to see the emails from the address bar without having to go to the Outlook website. This application has great potential because it allows us to perform quick actions without having to open the Outlook inbox.