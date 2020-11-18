Microsoft Edge begins to receive new icons from Fluent Design

At Microsoft, they try to unify the design of all their products under the umbrella of Fluent Design, their new design line. The browser is an important part of Windows 10, which is why Microsoft Edge has tried to adopt these models as soon as possible. Remember, the app icon was one of the first to be designed by Microsoft Design using these instructions.

However, the icons used in the browser looked somewhat dated. The reason is that iconography still used MDL2, released in 2014. However, Microsoft Edge will be one of the first apps to use Fluent Design icons. These lines, adapted to the 2020 conventions, will be gradually integrated into the browser.

Microsoft Edge will be one of the first apps to adopt Fluent Design icons

The Microsoft application started with the first of two renewal phases. This first “facelift” will affect the interfaces most used by users: tabs, address bar and navigation icons. In addition, Fluent Design iconography will appear in some other menus, although not fully expanded.

The developers of the browser indicate that the main goal is to start modernizing the user interface. Additionally, the new icons provide a better cross-device unification experience as they will also be available on MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android. Additionally, we will see this unification alongside other Microsoft 365 products to increase consistency.

In the second phase, the browser team will put these efforts on the rest of the app, including the developer tools and the extensions experience. This way all icons will be unified in the Microsoft Edge environment under the umbrella of Fluent Design.

Finally, they mention that in the coming months, they will focus on “exploring ways to create better, more expressive and more exciting navigation experiences for users”. In these terms, we can see that Fluent Design will continue to go beyond iconography to modernize the browser and give it a new design.