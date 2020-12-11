Microsoft Edge Beta is updated to version 88.0.705.18

We continue with updates to Microsoft Edge, although this time there is a beta update. Keep in mind that this channel is the latest version of Microsoft Edge before it reaches the rest of the users. In other words, it is pre-tested on Canary, Dev and Beta channels before it reaches users. The last big release was on October 10, 2020.

What’s new in Microsoft Edge Beta in version 88.0.705.18

Microsoft has updated the PDF reader, including the ability to take notes on your documents. They also introduced updated icons throughout the browser to align with Fluent Design. They have improved browser performance through the introduction of sleep tabs. Update of their operation. You can reveal your password in the input field. Added the ability to easily find the coupons and offers you want while shopping.

A small update that integrates fundamental elements into the browser. The Redmond giant continues to grow steadily and is very clear about its development times. We hope that these features and more will reach users as soon as possible.