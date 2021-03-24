Microsoft Edge data sync is coming to Linux

We are always amazed at the support Microsoft offers on Linux. This is something that years ago would have made Redmond laugh. However, now things have changed and the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge is available on Linux.

Also sync your Edge data on Linux

The latest update for Microsoft Edge on the Dev channel incorporates the long-awaited sync for Linux users. In addition, they now have the predefined themes in Edge. An example of the Microsoft Edge team’s engagement with Linux and in general with all systems.

The Redmond giant has gone from trying to apply its web technologies to offering its browser on all operating systems. Yes, there is still a lot to do, but the commitment to other operating systems is surprising.

The synchronization must be done with a Microsoft account, this Hotmail account of yesteryear is valid, and allows us to synchronize from the passwords to the tabs we had opened or the history.

In addition to syncing, 14 predefined themes are coming to Microsoft Edge. This allows us to give a differentiating touch and color to the browser in seconds.

It should be noted that this Dev version still has several bugs and that we will have to wait for the launch on the Beta or the stable channel if we want the best stability. But that’s great news since Linux is catching up with other systems and implementing key functionality in the browser.

We’ll see what news is preparing the Microsoft Edge team for the browser. The truth is, the result is much better than expected and many people outside of the Microsoft tech world are starting to recommend it. The Edge team manages to go back and reclaim shares of Google Chrome despite still being king.