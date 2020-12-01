Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 88.0.705.9

We are already continuing in December, with a new version of Microsoft Edge on the Dev channel. Version 88.0.705.9 is now available. The latest Beta version of Edge 88. A new version with some new features that we will show you below.

And we’re back, Insiders! This week’s Dev Channel update to 88.0.705.8 is now live. This includes a lot of goodies, so be sure to check out Josh’s summary of changes for all the details: https://t.co/u7ArMf0HLT pic.twitter.com/4V19sdbVc6

Microsoft Edge Dev is updated to version 88.0.705.8

Added features

The History menu has been enhanced to have an icon next to the address bar, to show all available tabs in recently closed windows, and to be dockable as a side panel like the recently enhanced Favorites menu. Edge functionality has been added. to generate new passwords.

Added the ability to copy and change passwords stored in the browser. Added price comparison functionality to coupon drop-down menu. Support for Picture in Picture on Mac OS included. Support on other devices to come later. Search completed sidebar display. Create text notes in PDF files on non-Windows platforms. Added new admin policy to allow vertical tabs. Please note that updates to administrative templates or documentation may not yet be available. Improved layout of site permission settings and cookies. Including an administration policy on Mac OS to replace the update policy that is normally used on this operating system. Note that updates to Administrative Templates or Documentation may not yet be available. Added support for management policies to allow legacy TLS protocols in Web RTC, set printer type deny list, and change intranet redirect behavior from Chromium.

Performance improvement

Fixed crash when starting up on Mac with error message “AlertNotificationService cannot be opened due to a problem.” Fixed crash when browsing different websites while installing some extensions. Fixed a crash when using Pinterest suggestions on Collections Fixed a bug where clicking menu … in a collection would sometimes crash the Collections panel. Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented websites from connecting with an ERR_SSL_CLIENT_AUTH_CERT_NEEDED error after restarting the device.

Behavior improvements

Changed the drop-down menus of favorite folders in the favorites bar so that they are no longer deleted when opening a favorite in a new tab. Fixed an issue that caused Spotify to stream music while installing as an App / PWA to Sometimes it fails.Locate and fix an issue that prevented extension icons from moving between bar address and the context menu … to do so is grayed out. An issue that caused the new tab page’s search box to sometimes not work after entering full screen mode Fixed a bug that prevented AutoComplete suggestions from appearing on webpages where they are should be Fixed a bug that caused annotations in a web capture to be sometimes unintentionally deleted Fixed a bug that made some collection entities inaccessible if the panel was further expanded beyond a certain level. Fixed an issue that made text notes in a read-only PDF inaccessible. The policies for managing the default plug-in settings, allowed plug-ins for addresses, are obsolete. URLs, plugins blocked for URLs, and Run All Flash mode are allowed due to the impending deletion of Flash.

Known bugs for this release

Sometimes the new tab button is misplaced after closing a tab. It should still be functional. Some extensions, like the Microsoft Editor extension, do not work on Linux. As soon as they are installed, they are locked and deactivated. We are investigating. Users of some ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. To work around this problem, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to continue. Some users still come across an issue where all tabs and extensions crash immediately with STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors such as Symantec, and in this case, updating this software will resolve the issue. Kaspersky Internet Suite users who have the associated extension installed can sometimes view the web pages as Gmail is not loading. This error is caused by the fact that the main Kaspersky software is outdated, so it is corrected by ensuring that the latest version is installed. Some users see bookmarks duplicated after some previous fixes were made in this area. The most common way to trigger this issue is to install Edge’s stable channel and then sign in with an account that has already signed in to Edge. After a recent initial fix, some users still see windows go completely black. User interface pop-ups such as menus are not affected. Also, opening the browser task manager (via shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only seems to affect users with certain hardware. Some users experience “jitter” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touch screens. Here, scrolling in one dimension also subtly scrolls the page back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and appears to be worse on some devices. This is likely related to the work in progress to bring the lag back to par with Edge Legacy behavior. So if this behavior is not desirable, we can temporarily disable it. Disabling the edge flag: // flags / # edge-experimental-scrolling There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes get no sound from Edge. In some cases, mute and re-enable sound to resolve this issue. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.